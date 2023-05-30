Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man who stabbed three people in a Far East Side Madison bar last year after claiming his alter ego was triggered to violence by a Jackson 5 song will serve 20 years in prison and 13 years of extended supervision.

A Dane County judge sentenced Julius A. Goodwin, 50, to the two-decade stint in prison on Tuesday, citing the impact on the three strangers Goodwin stabbed in the neck and shoulder areas during last call at Club La Mark in May 2022.

"Mr. Goodwin could have easily killed or paralyzed any of the three victims," Judge David Conway said. "This kind of stranger violence is what people in the community fear."

After being arrested, Goodwin claimed he could not remember the stabbing and blamed it on an alter ego named "Clyde," according to authorities. Goodwin said The Jackson 5 song "ABC" had been playing in the bar. The song's lyrics "easy as 1, 2, 3" and a patron's shirt printed with the Nike slogan "Just Do It" might have driven the alter ego to violence, he said.

Goodwin pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment for the stabbings.

Goodwin has been in and out of prison throughout his life and has an extensive criminal history that includes drug possession, battery and retail theft, Assistant District Attorney Timothy Verhoff said at Goodwin's sentencing hearing Tuesday.

In his plea to get probation or at least a shorter prison sentence, Goodwin told the court that he had never been able to get treatment in prison for his mental illness and substance abuse.

"Being with this illness and this addiction for the last 38 years of my life has been a struggle," Goodwin said. "I feel that I'm a confused person, but not a dangerous person."

But Verhoff pointed to Goodwin's reluctance to seek treatment while not in custody to suggest he could commit more crimes if out on probation.

"This case encapsulates why he is a danger to the community," Verhoff said.

Verhoff asked Conway to sentence Goodwin to about 20 years in prison so that the 50-year-old could at least be on extended supervision by his 70s.

"I believe he does feel bad, but the flip side of that is that he can't control himself," Verhoff said.

The three people Goodwin stabbed had been seated at the establishment's bar when they began to feel shooting pain in their neck and shoulders around 1 a.m. on May 26, according to the police investigation.

One woman had an inch-long knife wound at the top of her shoulder. One man had another about inch-long knife wound to his neck area and another man sustained a laceration to a major vein under his collarbone that caused medical staff to fear internal bleeding in his lungs.

In a victim impact statement, one of the men stabbed by Goodwin said the injury has caused him to rely on his one good arm in his job as a waiter and robbed him of his passion for bodybuilding.

