A Kansas man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a boulder in the parking lot of a Janesville sports bar Thursday night.

Janesville Police were dispatched to Sidelines Sports Bar, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Dr., at 10:24 p.m. where callers reported seeing a driver strike a boulder in the parking lot. The driver reportedly grabbed a backpack from the car and ran to a nearby field, returning to the vehicle before police arrived.

After he failed field sobriety tests, officers arrested the driver, 24-year-old Giovanny Zendejas-Castellanos for Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense. K-9 Viktos was deployed to find the backpack the caller had mentioned, which Zendejas-Castellanos had discarded before returning to the vehicle. Viktos tracked it down in the field, along with a stolen firearm, according to a release from Sgt. Thomas Northrop.

Zendejas-Castellanos was taken to a local hospital, where he fought with officers before being taken to Rock County Jail. He remains in custody awaiting his initial appearance, facing charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Endangering Safety by us of Dangerous Weapon – Intoxicated, and Resisting an Officer, along with the initial OWI charge.

