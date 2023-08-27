A Lancaster man died after crashing his UTV and getting pinned underneath it in rural Grant County Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Jarvis Eastlick, 47, lost control of the UTV while trying to turn at a curve on Oak Road in the town of Paris just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement. Eastlick's UTV then crashed into a ditch, flipping multiple times before coming to a rest on top of him, Dreckman said.