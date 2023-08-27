A Lancaster man died after crashing his UTV and getting pinned underneath it in rural Grant County Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Jarvis Eastlick, 47, lost control of the UTV while trying to turn at a curve on Oak Road in the town of Paris just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement. Eastlick's UTV then crashed into a ditch, flipping multiple times before coming to a rest on top of him, Dreckman said.
Eastlick died at the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today.
The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to
Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%.
During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow them to serve consumers. Labor disruptions also increased food production costs as more funds had to be invested in training workers and protecting food from contamination. Food growers, processors, and distributors were required to adjust packaging, heed new labeling requirements, and meet heightened demand from food retailers.
The effects of these changes are still plaguing grocery store shoppers. So, which food items have seen the biggest uptick in pricing recently?
Lizardflms // Shutterstock
#8. White potatoes (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
- Annual change in cost: +21.9%
- December 2022 cost: $0.95
Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock
#7. Spaghetti and macaroni (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.4%
- Annual change in cost: +31.3%
- December 2022 cost: $1.43
Canva
#6. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.6%
- Annual change in cost: +21.6%
- December 2022 cost: $4.97
pkajak201 // Shutterstock
#5. Long-grain white rice (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.8%
- Annual change in cost: +18.4%
- December 2022 cost: $0.97
Jiri Hera // Shutterstock
#4. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1%
- Annual change in cost: +14%
- December 2022 cost: $6.00
Stefan Malloch // Shutterstock
#3. White bread (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1.4%
- Annual change in cost: +22.3%
- December 2022 cost: $1.87
Canva
#2. Strawberries (per 12 oz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +6.2%
- Annual change in cost: Not available
- December 2022 cost: $3.86
Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock
#1. Eggs (per doz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +18.4%
- Annual change in cost: +137.7%
- December 2022 cost: $4.25
Canva
#14. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.1%
- Annual change in cost: +7.6%
- February 2023 cost: $1.74
Canva
#13. Bananas (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
- Annual change in cost: +2.1%
- February 2023 cost: $0.64
Canva
#12. White bread (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.4%
- Annual change in cost: +20.2%
- February 2023 cost: $1.90
Canva
#11. Ground beef (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.7%
- Annual change in cost: +0.2%
- February 2023 cost: $5.21
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#10. Spaghetti and macaroni (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.7%
- Annual change in cost: +29.4%
- February 2023 cost: $1.49
Canva
#9. Beef steaks (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1%
- Annual change in cost: -0.7%
- February 2023 cost: $9.68
Canva
#8. Ham (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1.7%
- Annual change in cost: +7.6%
- February 2023 cost: $4.37
Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock
#7. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1.9%
- Annual change in cost: +28.5%
- February 2023 cost: $0.55
Canva
#6. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +2%
- Annual change in cost: +23.2%
- February 2023 cost: $2.50
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#5. Whole chicken (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +2.1%
- Annual change in cost: +16.1%
- February 2023 cost: $1.89
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#4. Navel oranges (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +2.3%
- Annual change in cost: +7.2%
- February 2023 cost: $1.55
Canva
#3. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +2.4%
- Annual change in cost: +24.7%
- February 2023 cost: $5.18
pkajak201 // Shutterstock
#2. White potatoes (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +2.6%
- Annual change in cost: +21.9%
- February 2023 cost: $0.98
Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock
#1. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +5.6%
- Annual change in cost: +8.3%
- February 2023 cost: $2.98
Jon Sullivan // Flickr
#16. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.1%
- Annual change in cost: +7.8%
- April 2023 cost: $1.75
Canva
#15. Whole chicken (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
- Annual change in cost: +4.4%
- April 2023 cost: $1.87
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#14. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.3%
- Annual change in cost: +5%
- April 2023 cost: $5.94
Stefan Malloch // Shutterstock
#13. Wine (per 1 liter)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.4%
- Annual change in cost: -2.1%
- April 2023 cost: $13.30
06photo // Shutterstock
#12. Bananas (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.5%
- Annual change in cost: -0.3%
- April 2023 cost: $0.64
Canva
#11. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.5%
- Annual change in cost: +16%
- April 2023 cost: $5.95
MM Stock // Shutterstock
#10. Lemons (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.7%
- Annual change in cost: -1.6%
- April 2023 cost: $2.19
Canva
#9. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.8%
- Annual change in cost: +19%
- April 2023 cost: $2.55
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#7. White potatoes (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1.2%
- Annual change in cost: +15.4%
- April 2023 cost: $0.98
Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock
#6. Navel oranges (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1.4%
- Annual change in cost: +1.7%
- April 2023 cost: $1.53
Canva
#5. Beef steaks (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1.5%
- Annual change in cost: +2.6%
- April 2023 cost: $9.96
Canva
#4. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +1.5%
- Annual change in cost: +18.2%
- April 2023 cost: $6.62
Angie Yeoh // Shutterstock
#3. White bread (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +2.7%
- Annual change in cost: +23.4%
- April 2023 cost: $1.99
Canva
#2. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +4%
- Annual change in cost: +8.7%
- April 2023 cost: $3.01
Keith Homan // Shutterstock
#1. Strawberries (per 12 oz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +9.2%
- Annual change in cost: +4.2%
- April 2023 cost: $2.89
Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock
#14. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.1%
- Annual change in cost: +5%
- June 2023 cost: $5.81
MM Stock // Shutterstock
#11. Dried beans (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +0.7%
- Annual change in cost: +4.1%
- June 2023 cost: $1.71
Peangdao // Shutterstock
#2. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)
- One-month increase in cost: +3%
- Annual change in cost: +13.3%
- June 2023 cost: $3.27
Keith Homan // Shutterstock
#1. Tomatoes (per lb.)
- One-month increase in cost: +6.3%
- Annual change in cost: +3.7%
- June 2023 cost: $1.91
Canva
