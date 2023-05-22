A 32-year-old man died of shooting injuries outside a Far East Side bar early Sunday, Madison police reported.

The shooting happened outside Lush Lounge, 3769 E. Washington Ave., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police initially didn’t say how the unidentified man was injured. The man died at a local hospital after he was injured about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Matthew Olson said in a statement.

Olson had described the incident as a "weapons offense" that the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating as a homicide.

Chief Shon Barnes in his blog on Monday said the incident was reported as a shots fired call.

The killing is Madison's sixth homicide this year.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.