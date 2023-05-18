An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Madison man who, according to a criminal complaint, is suspected of robbing a woman using a pair of scissors as she unloaded groceries in her garage in December.

The complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, charged Moustapha B. Gueye, 21, with armed robbery for the Dec. 29 incident in the 1000 block of Tony Drive on Madison's Far East Side.

According to the complaint, the woman told police that as she unloaded groceries a man approached her quickly, grabbed her arms and shook her and demanded money. When she said she had none, he grabbed a lanyard that was around her neck to which her keys and wallet were attached and held a pair of scissors to her neck, the complaint states.

He then took the lanyard from her, dropped the scissors on the garage floor and left.

A person who matched the description of the robber given to police by the woman was seen on video surveillance from homes in the area, walking a route from the robbery scene to the driveway of a home in the 5400 block of Katie Lane, about a block away, the complaint states.

A person who lives at the home told police that Gueye had lived there around Christmastime.

Analysis of DNA recovered from the scissors found "very strong support for inclusion" of the resident at the Katie Lane home and Gueye. But the resident was eliminated as a suspect because he was on Dane County Pretrial Services monitoring at the time and GPS records indicated he hadn't left the home around the time of the robbery, the complaint states.