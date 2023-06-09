Two men are in custody after beating a man whose vape pen they wanted in downtown Madison, according to Madison police.

Late Tuesday night, a man in the 500 block of State Street flagged passing officers down and told them he'd been placed in a chokehold and thrown to the ground by two men who wanted his vape pen, police said in a Thursday afternoon release.

The attackers, both aged 22, left the area, but police found them and arrested them, one on charges of strangulation, battery and strong armed robbery, and the other on charges of strong armed robbery (party to a crime) and disorderly conduct.