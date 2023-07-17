Multiple people called to report a burglary Downtown early Saturday after hearing a thumping noise and glass breaking at a neighboring home, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of North Butler Street around 1:20 a.m. Saturday and neighbors described the suspect, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Madison man, was arrested in the 900 block of East Dayton Street with injured hands. He tried to kick officers and walk up a brick wall in order to escape, Fryer said.

The man was arrested on tentative charges of resisting or obstructing, burglary and criminal damage to property, Fryer said.