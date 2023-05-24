A man arrested for retail theft on Monday threatened to use mace on employees, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, an employee of a store in the 400 block of State Street called in to report a retail theft where the suspect threatened to use mace on employees, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
An officer reviewed security video and located the suspect in the State Street area after 9 p.m. Monday and the 22-year-old man was taken into custody after resisting arrest, Fryer said.
