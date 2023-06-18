Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after a woman reported waking up to being sexually assaulted in her apartment.

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Spring Street at 3:03 a.m. after a 20-year-old woman reported that she awoke in her apartment to an unknown male sexually assaulting her, Lt. Gregory Esser said in a statement.

The woman called 911, and the suspect fled from the building, Esser said. Officers and a K-9 tracked the man down and arrested him.

He was being held in the Dane County Jail on other charges, Esser said.

