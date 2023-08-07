A man was arrested Sunday after entering the common area of a fraternity house near the UW-Madison campus and stealing several security cameras, the Madison Police Department reported.

The cameras were running at the time and captured the theft, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the fraternity house on the 100 block of Langdon Street around 10 a.m., and another officer nearby spotted a 41-year-old male suspect in possession of the stolen cameras, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to the Dane County Jail.