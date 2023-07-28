A 36-year-old Monona man is in custody after threatening a woman with a gun during a domestic dispute near Monona Thursday afternoon.

Monona and Madison officers were called to the 4500 block of Monona Drive at 12:13 p.m., where the woman had parked the vehicle and fled to a nearby business to call the police after the man threatened her with a gun while she drove, according to Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney.

Police recovered an unloaded handgun and a loaded magazine from the car, and they believe the gun had been loaded when the man made the threats. The man was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant from Milwaukee County.

No injuries were reported, and there is no danger to the public at this time. Monona Police are leading the investigation.

Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms #40. New York City #39. Baltimore #38. San Jose, California #37. San Diego #36. Los Angeles #35. San Bernardino, California #34. Jacksonville, Florida #33. Tampa, Florida #32. Chattanooga, Tennessee #31. Wichita, Kansas #30. Tulsa, Oklahoma #29. Winston-Salem, North Carolina #28. New Orleans #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Chicago #25. Dayton, Ohio #24. Cincinnati #23. Miami #22. Indianapolis #21. Charlotte, North Carolina #20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #19. Louisville, Kentucky #18. Las Vegas #17. Columbus, Ohio #16. Dallas #15. San Antonio #14. Philadelphia #13. Houston #12. Cleveland #11. Huntsville, Alabama #10. Mobile, Alabama #9. Milwaukee #8. Atlanta #7. Shreveport, Louisiana #6. Memphis, Tennessee #5. St. Louis #4. Phoenix #3. Columbia, South Carolina #2. Detroit #1. Richmond, Virginia