A man was arrested after a loaded gun and drugs were found in a vehicle Downtown on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
Officers were walking through the Buckeye Lot in the 200 block of Gilman Street about 10:15 p.m. Saturday when they saw a gun in a car, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A K-9 unit also alerted on the vehicle and drugs were located in it, Fryer said.
The man was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a narcotic and carrying a concealed weapon, Fryer said.
States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities
States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities
#50. Massachusetts
#49. Hawaii
#48. Rhode Island
#47. New York
#46. New Jersey
#45. Connecticut
#44. California
#43. Minnesota
#42. Nebraska
#41. Iowa
#40. New Hampshire
#39. Washington
#38. Wisconsin
#37. Vermont
#36. Maine
#35. Delaware
#34. Illinois
#33. Virginia
#32. Maryland
#31. Utah
#30. South Dakota
#29. Pennsylvania
#28. Michigan
#27. North Dakota
#25. Oregon
#24. Florida
#23. Ohio
#22. North Carolina
#21. Colorado
#20. Kansas
#19. Indiana
#18. Idaho
#17. Arizona
#16. Georgia
#15. Nevada
#14. Kentucky
#13. West Virginia
#12. Oklahoma
#11. South Carolina
#10. Tennessee
#9. Arkansas
#8. Montana
#7. Missouri
#6. New Mexico
#5. Alabama
#4. Wyoming
#3. Louisiana
#2. Alaska
#1. Mississippi
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!