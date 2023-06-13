A man was arrested after a loaded gun and drugs were found in a vehicle Downtown on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were walking through the Buckeye Lot in the 200 block of Gilman Street about 10:15 p.m. Saturday when they saw a gun in a car, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A K-9 unit also alerted on the vehicle and drugs were located in it, Fryer said.

The man was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a narcotic and carrying a concealed weapon, Fryer said.

