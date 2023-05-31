Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man was arrested after being at an East Side mini-warehouse business after it banned him, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the facility on a report of a burglary about 5:25 p.m. Saturday and the staff asked to have the suspect banned from the property in the 1900 block of Aberg Avenue, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers located the man nearby and informed him of this, but he soon he returned to the facility's property and was arrested, Fryer said.

The man, Troy Lorenz, 41, was arrested on tentative charges of possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping, Fryer said.

