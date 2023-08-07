A 40-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he broke into a gas station on the East Side and attempted to steal packs of cigarettes, according to the Madison Police Department.

The man allegedly threw a rock through the door window at a BP gas station along the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue around 3:15 a.m. and cut his hand trying to get inside the store, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Officers said they then found him in the store trying to steal several packs of cigarettes. He exited the building without incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.