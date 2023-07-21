A 29-year-old man who opened fire on a vehicle in the middle of the day on Madison's Beltline in 2021, hitting a 17-year-old in the leg, was sentenced Friday to 12½ years in prison after failing in a last-ditch effort to withdraw his guilty plea.

JB Richmond Jr. appeared to admit to the May 6, 2021, shooting by apologizing to his victims and their families in court when given the chance to speak during his sentencing hearing. Prior to that, he claimed to have not understood what he was doing when he entered the plea during a May 8 hearing — claims that after going through the hearing's transcript, Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White did not find credible.

Richmond, who admitted Friday to a history of gang involvement, fired approximately seven shots at the vehicle occupied by two 17-year-old boys he didn't know, according to a criminal complaint. He said that at the time, he had been getting death threats from "people in Chicago" and felt threatened. The complaint says he'd been driving aggressively, speeding up and then hitting the brakes, before pulling up beside the victim's vehicle around Gammon Road and opening fire.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Moeser said that one of the bullets hit the phone of the 17-year-old who was shot, and but for that, the bullet might have gone through his head. White later said "it was "by sheer luck that (he) was not killed."

That victim was not in court Friday but his now-20-year-old friend, who had been driving the car, told White that "I have two beautiful brothers and they need me in their life, and on that day, I almost lost it."

"Mr. Richmond is part of the problem in this community," Moeser said in asking for the sentence White ultimately imposed for felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Richmond also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor intimidating a victim in a separate, 2020 case, and has cases pending from when he was out on bond in the Beltline shooting case for fleeing police, possession of fentanyl and possession of a firearm as a felon. He also has previous felony and misdemeanor convictions from incidents in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

White on Wednesday denied a motion by Richmond to fire his public defender, Stan Woodard, who said in court Friday that the two "do not see eye to eye in regards to my representation of him" and that Richmond wanted to represent himself.

However, after asking Richmond a number of questions Friday aimed at determining whether he understood what representing himself would mean, White granted the motion.

Richmond told White before he was sentenced that "I haven't been in the right direction my whole life," but also that he was "not who they say I am" and that many of his past run-ins with the law were a result of "guilty by association."

Police tracked Richmond down in the days after the shooting with the help of video from traffic cameras on the Beltline and a doorbell camera that showed the license plate of the SUV Richmond had been driving and was registered in his name.

He was also sentenced Friday to 4½ years of extended supervision once he's released from prison.