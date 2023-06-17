A Madison woman was arrested after pointing a gun at another motorist on Thursday afternoon, UW police reported.

At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a motorist reported in a 911 call that someone in another vehicle had pointed a gun at them and their passenger in what appeared to be an act of road rage, UW police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said in a statement.

Officers were sent to Highland Avenue, north of Overlook Terrace, and found and stopped the suspect vehicle, with all four lanes of Highland Avenue closed for a short time, Lovicott said.

Victoria Kennedy, 57, complied with the instructions of officers who had their guns drawn, got out of the vehicle and was arrested without incident. A gun was found in the glove compartment of her vehicle, Lovicott said.

Kennedy was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of two felony counts each of disorderly conduct while armed and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and also cited for operating a vehicle without a valid license, Lovicott said.

