The city of Madison is seeking to shut down a Far East Side lounge where a man was shot to death in the parking lot last month and already has persuaded a judge to approve a temporary order closing it immediately.

Lush Lounge, located in a small strip mall at 3765 E. Washington Ave., hasn't had a liquor license since the end of December. Nevertheless, police allege it's been advertising public events on social media in which alcohol has either been sold or cover charges have been used to pay for alcohol given away inside, according to a public nuisance complaint filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court.

Lush has been approved to operate since late April as a restaurant and private reception hall, meaning alcohol can only be consumed there if people attending invitation-only private events bring it in themselves or event hosts provide it for free.

Police say they responded to a dispute at the lounge just before 1 a.m. May 6, when they found about 20 people in a parking lot and it appeared Lush had been selling tickets to an event there, according to the city's complaint.

A little more than two weeks later, on May 21, Raheem D. Blue, 32, died after being shot outside the business at about 1:30 a.m., according to Madison police. When they arrived, police found a "chaotic scene," with fighting in the parking lot and people in the midst of leaving a private event there.

Police have made no arrests in the fatal shooting, Madison's sixth homicide this year.

The city in its public nuisance complaint points to social media posts from Lush advertising a "reggae night," "lingerie and pajama jam," "adult bingo night" and "Barbie vs. Bratz" night with a "ca$h prize twerk contest." Some come with a $30 or $40 cover charge and advise those interested to bring their own liquor.

On the morning of the homicide police say they obtained video from inside the business the night before that showed owner Alisa Mae Davis and manager Shaniqua Scott serving what appeared to be alcohol from behind the bar and "money was exchanging hands."

They also say they obtained a guest list for an event the night before that consisted of a piece of lined paper on which patrons appeared to have written their own names, some of which were illegible and some of which were only first or last names, initials or nicknames.

"It is clear that Lush thought it could get around the liquor laws, and the requirement of a liquor license, by declaring events to be 'private,'" the city says in its request for a temporary restraining order.

Davis on Thursday agreed to an interview on Friday but then did not respond to messages.

Lush had a liquor license until late October, when it was pulled because Davis failed to correct address information on the license, rendering it invalid, according to the city's complaint. Its first day in business on Sept. 24 ended in a large fight in its parking lot.

It then had a provisional liquor license from the end of October until the end of December, but its application for a permanent license has been held up twice — first because Davis is being sued by her former business partner and most recently because of concerns about public safety and operations at the business from the area's City Council representative, police and the city attorney's office.

Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said the temporary restraining order closing Lush was served on May 27.

