The Madison School District will pay $18,000 to settle an open records lawsuit and has reportedly agreed to take a number of steps to improve its slow and much-maligned process for fulfilling public records requests, the conservative law firm that brought the suit said Monday.

The district will pay Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty $7,386.45 in attorneys fees and court costs and the rest in punitive damages to settle the suit filed Jan. 17, according to an agreement signed Wednesday by district and WILL officials.

The suit came after the School District failed to fulfill a records request WILL made in January 2022 for the policy behind a document that instructed teachers to prioritize Black students when leading small instructional groups, which the law firm said would be racially discriminatory.

In particular, the document — which appears to have been an overhead slide shown to teachers during a training session — told teachers to "prioritize your African American students meeting with you first and more often" because it is "important for us to prioritize and group our students in service of our (school improvement plan), equity vision and black excellence."

The School District said in January that there was no "official policy" on prioritizing students for instruction by race and that the language in the slide was a "singular guidance document, the content of which was modified over a year ago."

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning, but in a statement Monday, WILL said the district "disavows a document apparently requiring teachers to 'meet with your African American students first and more often.'

"In a letter to counsel, (the district) claimed that the document, which appeared to be an official policy or directive, was limited to a single elementary school and 'the principal involved has been advised of her misunderstanding,'" WILL said. "In other words, (the district) acknowledges that teachers are not permitted to discriminate based on race and that (the district) should not have a policy, directive, or guidance suggesting as much."

According to WILL, the district has also:

Agreed to meet with public-records clerks from the Milwaukee Public Schools to find ways to improve how the Madison district responds to records requests.

Implemented a new e-discovery system to manage public records requests.

Agreed to post a list of active and closed public records requests.

Hired additional staff, including an attorney, to reduce the current backlog of public-records requests.

The obligations are not included in the settlement agreement, however, and it wasn't immediately clear Monday when they would be implemented or how they would be monitored or enforced.

“These are all items that (the district) stated during settlement negotiations and we are reluctant at this time to release the entire emails/letters," WILL communications director Pat Garrett said in a statement. The district, "however, will tell you the same thing, and if there is a dispute, we can revisit the issue of whether portions of the letters can be released.”

Under state law, public entities must provide public records when requested "as soon as practicable and without delay." The Wisconsin Department of Justice has said that 10 working days is generally a "reasonable" amount of time for responding to simple requests.

The district has for years been criticized for its unwillingness or inability to follow the state's open records law and "has been sued at least five times since 2021 for long delays in responding to records requests," Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council said in a July 5 column in The Capital Times.

As of earlier this year, the Wisconsin State Journal had at least eight outstanding public records requests with the district, some that are about a year old.