Madison police said Tuesday they are seeking public help in identifying the suspect in a battery on the Far East Side earlier this month.

The man in the accompanying picture hit a woman in the back of the head, knocking her to the ground, as they got off a bus in front of East Towne Mall on June 4, police said.

Police ask anyone who can help in identifying the man contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.