Madison police said they are seeking public help in identifying a man who sexually groped a woman at a South Side convenience store.
Officers were sent to a Kwik Trip in the 2500 block of Fish Hatchery Road around 10 p.m. on June 6 after a woman reported that a stranger touched her inappropriately from behind, police spokesperson Stephane Fryer said in a statement.
A picture of the man accompanies this story.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.
