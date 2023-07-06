Madison police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting Downtown last month.
Julius D. Jones, 18, is considered armed and dangerous, police said in a statement Thursday.
In the early hours of June 18, Nicholas G. Taylor-Washington, 20, of Madison, was fatally shot in the 600 block of East Dayton Street, according to police.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m. that morning, officers were sent to the area for a report of shots fired and recovered about a dozen bullet casings.
Taylor-Washington or another person in a group he was with may have been targeted in the shooting, according to police.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at http://p3tips.com.