Shortly after 3:30 a.m. that morning, officers were sent to the area for a report of shots fired and recovered about a dozen bullet casings.

Taylor-Washington or another person in a group he was with may have been targeted in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at http://p3tips.com.