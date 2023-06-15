Madison police said Wednesday that they are searching for a 17-year-old girl who is “missing/endangered.”

Mauizio Chavarria, 17, was last seen walking away from her home in the 8300 block of Flagstone Drive on the Far West Side about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Chavarria is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hip-length summer jacket and pajama pants, Fryer said.

Chavarria has several nicknames, including Marley, Najeeb and Mel, Fryer said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Madison police at 608- 255-2345.