A Madison police officer has resigned after being arrested last month in Dodge County on a misdemeanor weapons charge and first-offense intoxicated driving and other traffic violations.

Dennis M. Sbertoli, 35, of Madison, was found alone and intoxicated at about 5:30 a.m. on May 9 in a white Ford Mustang that apparently had been driven about 50 feet off Highway 19 east of Waterloo, according to court records. There was a loaded handgun in the driver's side door, according to the complaint charging him with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Sbertoli agreed to perform field sobriety tests but declined a breath test, according to the complaint, and the loaded handgun was in a holster but with no safety on and had a round in the chamber.

He also received tickets for failing to notify police of a traffic accident, driving with a blood-alcohol content level of more than .15, failing to keep his vehicle under control and driving left of the center line.

Sbertoli said Monday that he resigned from the police department on May 12, but declined further comment.

Sbertoli's arrest came six months after three Madison officers were arrested or cited with crimes over a two-week span in November:

Cary G. House, 43, of Pardeeville, was charged on Nov. 8 in Columbia County with battery, disorderly conduct and strangulation and suffocation, a felony, for allegedly choking his wife in their home. Court records show he's scheduled for a plea hearing in July but also a jury trial in September.

Keith M. Brown, 29, of Madison, was charged with disorderly conduct Nov. 21 following his arrest by the Dane County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 9 after he had a physical dispute with his girlfriend at a Downtown Madison bar, according to court records. He's scheduled for a plea hearing on June 22.

And on Nov. 11, 25-year-old Richard W. Carriveau, of Madison, was cited for first-offense operating while intoxicated in Columbia County, and then on Jan. 13 with first-offense driving with a blood-alcohol content level of more than .15. He's scheduled for a pretrial conference on both cases in July.

None of the incidents involving Brown, House and Carriveau occurred while they were on duty, Madison police have said. As of Nov. 22, all three were on paid leave.

Police on Monday did not answer questions about whether Sbertoli was on duty at the time of the May 9 incident or how long he'd worked for the department, and whether Brown, House and Carriveau remain employees and on paid leave.