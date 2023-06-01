Madison police said Thursday they are investigating a woman’s death on the South Side on Wednesday.

At about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to an apartment in the 2900 block of Todd Drive after a man found a woman who wasn’t breathing and called 911, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Madison Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful, Fryer said.

The woman and the man who called 911 had a history of drug use, Fryer said.