A UW-Madison student was hospitalized early Sunday morning after an unknown number of suspects severely attacked her downtown.

Officers were dispatched to the area between West Wilson St. and Bedford St. at 3:18 a.m., where they found a woman with 'severe signs of physical trauma,' following an apparent violent attack, Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference Sunday. On the scene, officers

Barnes could not confirm the woman's age, the nature of her injuries or whether any weapons had been involved. After officers aided her on the scene, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

Amid an ongoing investigation, Madison Police are knocking on doors in the area of the attack and asking anyone with footage of the area between two a.m. and four a.m. to come forward. A command center has been set up to gather information, conduct interviews and gather evidence. No arrests have been made.

Police are currently documenting the scene with photos, video and biological evidence swabs while they investigate the nature of the attack. Officers have yet to speak to the victim, and Barnes says he believes the attack was random.

Barnes and Assistant Chief Paige Valenta recommend that community members take extra precaution in going out, particularly at night: Don't go out alone, be aware of your surroundings, make sure somebody knows where you are going and when you get there.

"Everyone should be on alert and be proactive about their own safety," said Valenta. "Trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, act."

In collaboration with UW-Madison Police, Barnes said his department is providing the "full complement of police resources" to the investigation. Police will also be conducting extra patrols of the area and canvassing. Those who saw or heard anything or may have footage of the area during the early morning hours are being asked to come forward and aid the investigation.

"We do intend to bring this person or persons to justice," said Barnes. "We will not stand for it."