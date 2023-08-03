Madison Police are looking for answers after a food truck was set on fire in a parking lot on the city's West Side Wednesday morning.

The fire, which blazed a food truck in the parking lot behind Swagat Indian Restaurant in the 700 block of North High Point Road, was reported at 9:30 a.m., according to police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Investigators are reviewing digital evidence, which includes surveillance footage allegedly showing someone near the truck Tuesday night.

The Madison Fire Department and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents assisted police on this call.

The investigation is ongoing.