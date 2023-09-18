Madison police are investigating after a child was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report from police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, a child was attempting to cross around the 1000 block of E. Mifflin St. as a car was coming. The child's sibling attempted to push his younger brother out of the way, but he was still clipped by the car's mirror.

The driver of the vehicle drove from the scene to find somewhere to park, but could not find the children upon returning.

Fryer said the investigation is ongoing, and no citations have been issued or arrests have been made.