A Madison police dog suffered a minor injury Wednesday after he was struck multiple times by a fleeing suspect on the city's East Side, police said.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Holborn Circle to remove the man from a home. The man, 41, had active warrants, and was known to have weapons, according to police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

The man had barricaded himself in the home when officers arrived, then escaped through a side door and ran from police.

A K-9 team spotted the man and told him to stop. He refused, jumped into the bed of a nearby pickup truck and tried to climb onto the roof of an apartment building. Officers deployed K-9 Bowie to stop the man, who then began beating the dog, still refusing officers' requests to stop and get on the ground.

Police took him into custody after firing a Taser and sponge-tipped projectiles at him.

Because of the dog's involvement, officers took the man to a nearby hospital for evaluation before booking him into the Dane County Jail on charges of shoving and kicking police animals, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and a parole violation. He also faces charges from another law enforcement agency.

K-9 Bowie sustained a minor injury, but is expected to be OK.

