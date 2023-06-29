Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes is one of six semifinalists to become Chicago’s next top cop, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday.

There were 53 applicants for Chicago police superintendent and the six semifinalists include five department veterans and Barnes, who spent about a year as director of training and development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, in Chicago, the paper said.

Barnes, who was sworn in to the Madison job on Feb. 1, 2021, was out of the country Thursday and could not be reached for comment, his assistant, Alyssa Cains said. He returns to the office July 5.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, a new civilian oversight body charged with leading the first-of-its-kind search for the Chicago chief job, has a July 14 deadline to pick three finalists for Mayor Brandon Johnson, the Sun-Times said. The mayor then has 30 days to make his pick and the City Council has 60 days to confirm his choice.

In October 2021, the Isthmus newspaper reported that Barnes' family continued to live in the Chicago suburbs, raising questions about how long he intended to stay in Madison. His wife is dean of the College of Science and Health at DePaul University in Chicago. Cains on Thursday declined to say whether Barnes' family continues to live in the Chicago suburbs, deferring questions until he returns to the office next week.

“Madison is where I am and where I want to be," Barnes told the newspaper in October 2021. "I’m here for the long haul and you should print that. ... I love Madison. I love this community. I’m not going anywhere.”

Barnes was deputy chief in Salisbury, North Carolina, before taking the job with COPA in Chicago.

The other five who advanced to the background check phase of the nationwide search for the Chicago chief position are: Counterterrorism Chief Larry Snelling; his now-retired predecessor, Ernest Cato III; Street Deputy Migdalia Bulnes; Constitutional Policing and Reform Chief Angel Novalez; and Labor Relations Cmdr. Donna Rowling, the Sun-Times reported.

The paper said Johnson wants a superintendent from within the current ranks of the Chicago Police Department, or someone with department experience, as he views an insider as a key to boosting rank-and-file morale that hit rock bottom under former Supt. David Brown, who resigned the day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for a second term.

But the paper cited sources who said Johnson is determined to leave Interim Supt. Fred Waller at the helm through the summer, when violent crime traditionally surges.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.