Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will not serve as Chicago’s next top cop, bringing to an end weeks of uncertainty over whether Madison’s chief of only 2½ years would depart to lead law enforcement in the country’s third-largest city.

Chicago police counterterrorism head Larry Snelling has been selected for the job, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Sunday.

Barnes, Snelling and Angel Novalez — another current Chicago police official — were narrowed down from a list of five semi-finalists in mid-July.

If Barnes had left Madison, the city would have had to find its fourth police chief in a decade.

“I want to give special thanks to Chief Shon Barnes and Chief Angel Novalez, exceptional officers who I was honored to meet and engage with around their views on policing and public safety,” Johnson said.

Barnes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Madison’s police chief, Barnes has touted reductions in auto thefts and gunfire incidents in the city as well as new efforts to improve the department’s community policing initiatives. Earlier this month, the City Council finally approved a long-debated body camera pilot program from the department, an aim of Barnes’ since the early months of his tenure.

Despite his aspirations to lead Chicago police, Barnes had previously told the newspaper Isthmus that he planned to stay in Madison for “the long haul.”

Barnes continues to have ties to Chicago, where he helmed the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability for a year before taking the role of chief in Madison. Barnes’ wife continues to serve as dean of the College of Science and Health at DePaul University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.