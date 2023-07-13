Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, who arrived in the city two years ago, has been named one of three finalists to become Chicago's next top cop.
The final three recommended by Chicago's Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability now go to Mayor Brandon Johnson for a decision, the Chicago Tribune reported. The mayor then has 30 days to name one of them superintendent, and the City Council has 60 days to confirm his choice, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The other two finalists, Larry Snelling and Angel Novalez, are both current chiefs with the Chicago Police Department.
People are also reading…
Barnes was named a semifinalist for the Chicago superintendent position in late June along with with five others out a pool of 54 applicants.
Before coming to Madison, he spent about a year as director of training and development for Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. Prior to that he was deputy chief in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Barnes was sworn in to the Madison job on Feb. 1, 2021, and in October 2021, the newspaper Isthmus reported that Barnes' family continued to live in the Chicago suburbs, raising questions about how long he intended to stay in Madison. His wife is dean of the College of Science and Health at DePaul University in Chicago.
"Madison is where I am and where I want to be," Barnes told the newspaper in October 2021. "I'm here for the long haul and you should print that. ... I love Madison. I love this community. I'm not going anywhere."
Barnes had not responded to a request for comment Thursday night.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, City Council President Jael Currie, independent police monitor Robert Copley and the heads of the city's Police and Fire Commission and Public Safety Review Committee did not respond to requests for comment last month about Barnes being named a semifinalist for the Chicago job and had not responded to requests for comment Thursday night.
Read years of State Journal coverage of the debate over police body cameras in Madison
Madison city officials and activists have been debating whether to make body cameras standard police equipment since at least 2014.
The council, after a marathon meeting with impassioned debate, voted 11-9 about 4 a.m. Wednesday to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program in the Police Department's North District
Vote on latest resolution to equip Madison police with body cameras is too close to call.
The meetings are the latest twist in the city's yearslong debate over whether to adopt the increasingly common technology.
The City Council has been narrowly split on the technology, and the mayor has declined to take a position.
The survey by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association found strong support for police generally, but less among nonwhite respondents.
Into this drama steps the City Council's yet-to-be-elected president along with 19 other people, including nine new faces, to be sworn in April 20.
Two conditions seek to mitigate or limit the use of cameras if they are associated with an uptick in the number of people being charged with crimes.
At least, 13 of 24 law enforcement agencies in Dane County use body cameras. Five of Wisconsin's 10 largest city police departments have them.
"No one though is proposing that video cameras are a panacea," said UW-Madison law professor Keith Findley.
More than half of law enforcement agencies in Dane County employ the cameras.
Majorities of white and nonwhite respondents believed that most people shot by police were black or members of other minority groups.