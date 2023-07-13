Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, who arrived in the city two years ago, has been named one of three finalists to become Chicago's next top cop.

The final three recommended by Chicago's Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability now go to Mayor Brandon Johnson for a decision, the Chicago Tribune reported. The mayor then has 30 days to name one of them superintendent, and the City Council has 60 days to confirm his choice, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The other two finalists, Larry Snelling and Angel Novalez, are both current chiefs with the Chicago Police Department.

Barnes was named a semifinalist for the Chicago superintendent position in late June along with with five others out a pool of 54 applicants.

Before coming to Madison, he spent about a year as director of training and development for Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. Prior to that he was deputy chief in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Barnes was sworn in to the Madison job on Feb. 1, 2021, and in October 2021, the newspaper Isthmus reported that Barnes' family continued to live in the Chicago suburbs, raising questions about how long he intended to stay in Madison. His wife is dean of the College of Science and Health at DePaul University in Chicago.

"Madison is where I am and where I want to be," Barnes told the newspaper in October 2021. "I'm here for the long haul and you should print that. ... I love Madison. I love this community. I'm not going anywhere."

Barnes had not responded to a request for comment Thursday night.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, City Council President Jael Currie, independent police monitor Robert Copley and the heads of the city's Police and Fire Commission and Public Safety Review Committee did not respond to requests for comment last month about Barnes being named a semifinalist for the Chicago job and had not responded to requests for comment Thursday night.