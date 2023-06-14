The Madison Police Department is an outlier among larger Midwest agencies as a department without body cameras, according to an analysis of 71 Midwest law enforcement agencies.

Of those agencies, Madison was one of eight to not have body cameras, according to the analysis by Lee Enterprises. That puts the more than nearly 500-officer agency alongside the six-person Lewiston Police Department in Minnesota and the nine-person Anna Police Department in Illinois.

Madison was by far the biggest of all the agencies not to have body cameras too.

The reelection of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway comes as a new City Council will take a key vote on launching a body camera pilot program.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

In an interview with the State Journal in March, Rhodes-Conway said the city should work toward preventing police misconduct and violence, adding that body cameras "may be part of the answer, but it's not the only answer."

But the city's slow-rolling and blocking of a body camera program has gone on nearly a decade, long before Rhodes-Conway took office.

Back in 2015, the City Council sided with a citizen-led committee that decided against equipping officers with body cameras. At the time, the city opted for other citizen-led efforts to build trust between police and the community.

Fast forward to April 2021: The City Council created a yearlong body camera pilot program to be run out of the city's North District. A year later, the city has yet to finalize policies and procedures for the program.

Opponents of body cameras in the city have characterized them as an unnecessary expense and questioned whether camera footage would be used to prosecute poor people and people of color.

In Racine, help with court proceedings is a key objective of the police department's body camera program, in addition to boosting transparency and public trust.

"A robust body-worn camera program positions RPD to be transparent and accountable in matters of officer/citizen interactions," Chief Maurice Robinson said.

Other police departments in Wisconsin that have long embraced body cameras include La Crosse.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron, whose agency began using cameras in 2018, called the technology reliable and said that officers rarely forget to turn them on during encounters with the public.

Former deputy chief Rob Abraham recounted that officers were apprehensive about adding dashcams to squad cars in the 1990s. But that quickly went away.

"It got to the point where officers wouldn't want to take out a squad car if the camera was down," Abraham said. "Those salty veterans who said they didn't want a camera now wouldn't even go out in a vehicle unless that camera was working."