A Dane County supervisor is calling on law enforcement to investigate how a naked girl ended up participating in last week's World Naked Bike Ride in Madison, but police say they've found no state law that would apply in the case.

Dane County Sup. Jeff Weigand, of Marshall, said he filed an online report about the incident with Madison police on Thursday after a county resident sent all County Board members an email about the girl.

"Our law enforcement officers need to investigate this matter and enforce our laws," Weigand said in a statement, first posted by conservative blogger David Blaska. "If a child was allowed to participate in this naked bike ride, any and all adults who supported and condoned this need to be arrested immediately."

About 150 people participated in the June 17 event, now in its 13th year in Madison. Their route included State Street and two loops around Capitol Square. Also staged in other cities around the country, the ride is aimed at encouraging body-image positivity and reducing dependency on petroleum.

Weigand said a photo the Mount Horeb resident later sent him appeared to show a nude girl who was less than 10 years old. A Wisconsin State Journal reporter who covered the event also saw the girl there, and a different photo of the girl appears on the Facebook page of a World Naked Bike Ride participant.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer on Wednesday said police received a complaint on Sunday about an image of the girl posted to social media, and on Tuesday a complaint from someone who saw the girl at the ride.

She said the department's Special Victims Unit was assigned to the case and detectives "looked at the state’s statues on possession of child pornography and exposing a child to harmful material or narrations," but that "based on the image observed and city-sanctioned event status of the bike ride, it was determined at this time that neither statutes are applicable."

She said Friday that police received another report the day before about the incident and that "we are in the process or reaching out to let him know this was already investigated by our SVU detectives."

Weigand rejected the notion that state criminal law wouldn't apply in the incident, pointing to state statutes that, for example, bar sexual exploitation of a child, causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity or causing a child to expose genitals. However, those laws seek to protect minors from engaging in sexual conduct or causing sexual arousal, something the organizers of the bike ride have said the event is not intended to do.

In a Friday email to the Mount Horeb resident, Madison World Naked Bike Ride organizer Peter Keating said the participation of children in the event is "not an issue at all" and that "it has always been our position that minors are perfectly welcome to participate as they please, as long as they are accompanied by parent or legal guardian."

The man who posted the girl's photo on Facebook did not respond Friday to messages sent to him through that site.

Thirty-five of the County Board's 37 supervisors did not respond when the State Journal asked via email whether they'd taken any action in response to the resident's complaint.

"Sad behavior," said Sup. Dave Ripp, referring to the decisions adults made to allow the child to participate in the ride.

"But doubtful if the majority of the County Board would care," he said.

