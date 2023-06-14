A Madison man convicted in April of mutilating the body of a woman by trying to burn it three years ago in the town of Madison was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland, who had presided over a three-day trial presented without a jury, said he understands that since Marcus J. Kilgore, 37, was charged in 2021, more than a year after the body of Kiara M. Lopez was found, Kilgore has taken steps to improve his life, and that he was not charged with causing Lopez’s death.

But sentencing Kilgore to probation, as requested by his lawyer, Amanda Riek, would unduly depreciate the gravity of what Kilgore did, Hyland said. He said trying to burn Lopez’s body was a violation of an “unwritten social compact” about the treatment of the dead, and that “we do not do what happened here.”

“It violates everything we should stand for,” Hyland said.

In addition to the time in prison, Kilgore will serve three years of extended supervision after his release.

Lopez, 27, of Madison, was found by passersby partially burned near a wooded area along a sparsely populated street in the town of Madison on July 8, 2020.

At the end of Kilgore’s trial, Hyland ruled that although there was some debate about whether Lopez was alive but unconscious at the time she was burned, the evidence convinced him she was dead, and that Kilgore was trying to burn her body to conceal a crime.

The cause of Lopez’s death was never determined, but the presence of several drugs in her body along with a head injury may have contributed to it. Dane County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska testified at Kilgore’s trial it’s not known what caused the head injury.

Kilgore was tied to Lopez’s body by DNA evidence, found not only on her body but on a cigarette butt found in the street nearby. Lopez’s DNA was also found, even months later, in the trunk of a vehicle that did not belong to Kilgore but was one he drove often, a vehicle that appeared to match one seen on home security video leaving the area where Lopez was found.

Assistant District Attorney Timothy Verhoff asked for a sentence of six years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision, citing Kilgore’s past state and federal criminal history and an ongoing need to protect the public.

Riek said Kilgore has long experienced mental health and substance abuse issues and is well on his way to addressing them. She asked for a suspended prison sentence in favor of four to five years of probation, with some time in the Dane County Jail, which would allow him to continue receiving treatment.

Speaking to an aunt of Lopez who was in the courtroom for the hearing, Kilgore apologized “for the situation.”

“We had been partying,” he said, and “made some mistakes. None of that was intentional. Nothing was plotted or planned out.”

Kilgore said Lopez “was a beautiful girl, woman. She struggled, just like I did.”

“I want to apologize for the whole situation,” he said.

Earlier, Lopez’s aunt told Hyland she did not feel comfortable asking for any specific sentence for Kilgore, and said she was “still struggling with how this could happen to her.”

“(Lopez) did not deserve to be treated like this,” she said.

Long may it wave: Ahead of Flag Day, take a tour of these historic U.S. flags Historic U.S. flag photos Historic US Flags Giant American flag Star Spangled Banner World War II Flag Day 1952 Stars and Stripes Four early American flags Oldest U.S. flag in existence; Old Glory Grand Union flag Battle-torn American flag; Pearl Harbor Home-made copies of early American flags 48 Stars flag Lincoln flag Lincoln flag Field of stars Civil War flag Oregon Flag Oregon Flag