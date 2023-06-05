A Madison man wanted in a gun offense was arrested early Sunday morning after driving at an officer during a pursuit, Monona police reported.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Monona police were told of a vehicle that fled from Madison police and was driven by a man wanted in an incident involving a handgun and battery in Madison, Chief Brian Chaney said in a statement.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a Monona officer spotted the vehicle on the eastbound Beltline near Monona Drive and attempted to stop it, but the driver kept driving for several miles, leading officers onto Interstate 90 and Highway 30 into Madison, Chaney said.

As the driver traveled through the Northport Drive corridor, the vehicle came to a sudden stop on a side street, allowing a passenger to get out of the SUB and escape on foot, Chaney said.

The driver then went down a dead-end road, turned around and intentionally drove head-on toward a Monona squad at high speed, forcing the Monona officer to maneuver to avoid a collision, Chaney said.

The driver then drove into town of Westport and onto another dead-end street where he eventually surrendered to the Monona K9 team and other officers and deputies, Chaney said.

No one was injured and the only damage was to a private fence by the passenger fleeing on foot, Chaney said.

The driver, Cashius E. Carter, 19, faces tentative charges by Monona police of felony attempted eluding and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Chaney said.

Carter was out on bail for an unrelated criminal offense and no information was available on possible charges being sought by Madison police.

Police ask that anyone with information on the identity of Carter's passenger contact them at 608-222-0463. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.