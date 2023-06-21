The man killed in a Sunday shooting Downtown has been identified as Nicholas G. Taylor-Washington, 20, of Madison.

Taylor-Washington died of "homicidal firearm related trauma" at a local hospital after he was shot near the 600 block of Dayton Street, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.

Officers recovered nearly 12 bullet casings at the scene according to Lt. Jason Ostrenga. Police believe Taylor-Washington or another person in a group he was with may have been targeted in the shooting. Ostrenga added that police had seen an uptick in disturbances and fights near State Street between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday, with one report of 100 or 200 people fighting in the area. Officers haven't determined whether the shooting was related to any of those fights.

Ostrenga noted that at least a "couple dozen" people were in the area of East Dayton and Blair Street at the time of the incident. Police are encouraging witnesses to come forward with any information.

This is the seventh homicide in Madison this year.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which is being investigated by detectives in the Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit.

