A Madison man on Thursday was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for dealing fentanyl, authorities reported.

Roland J. Scott III, 21, also was sentenced by Judge William M. Conley to 5 years of supervised release after his prison term for possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and maintaining a drug trafficking place, a charged he pled guilty to on Feb. 24, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.

Between Sept. 15 and Oct. 5, 2021, Scott sold heroin and fentanyl to an undercover officer in Madison on four separate occasions. O’Shea said.

On Oct. 7, 2021, a search of Scott’s residence found 110 grams of fentanyl packaged in individual baggies, ready for sale, and more than $10,000 in cash, O’Shea said.

Scott was arrested during the search, and later charged in state court and released on bond. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond in eight different state cases, O’Shea said.

On June 30, 2022, Scott and two passengers were in a stolen car in Madison that crashed into a truck with a trailer. Scott and his passengers battered the two individuals inside the pickup truck and while fleeing the scene, they drove past the truck and one of them fired a shot at those in the pickup, O’Shea said.

The car crashed a few miles down the road and Scott was arrested a short time later and found in possession of 657 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin, more than $9,000 in cash, and a handgun. At this point, Scott was out on bond in 10 state cases, O’Shea said.

The charges against Scott were the result of an investigation conducted by Madison police, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven P. Anderson and Kathryn E. Ginsberg prosecuted this case.