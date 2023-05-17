A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday to 7 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, authorities reported.

Matthew J. Yancey, 23, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a charge he pled guilty to on Feb. 24, and that was his second federal conviction, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.

Between June 13 and July 20, 2022, Yancey sold meth to an undercover officer in Madison, including a sale on July 7 that totaled 55.6 grams, O’Shea said.

After Yancey was arrested, officers searched the residence where he was staying and found fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Peterson noted that Yancey has an “unrelenting criminal history,” that he has not “demonstrated yet a real ability to succeed in the community,” and that protection of the public “is the primary driver” of his sentence, O’Shea said.

The charges against Yancey were the result of an investigation by Madison police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn E. Ginsberg prosecuted the case.