A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in federal prison on a cocaine charge, authorities reported.

Larry Dotson, 41, was sentenced by Judge James Peterson for attempted distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on Nov. 1, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The investigation revealed that Dotson purchased large amounts of cocaine from co-defendant Winfield Agee between 2018 and 2020, either by driving to Chicago to pick up the cocaine or receiving it from one of Agee’s drug couriers in the Madison area, O’Shea said.

On Nov. 25, 2020, officers stopped a vehicle in Madison after the driver was seen meeting with Agee earlier that day in Chicago, searched it and found a kilogram of cocaine. The subsequent investigation, including text messages between the driver and Dotson, revealed that the driver planned to deliver the cocaine to Dotson, O’Shea said.

On Jan. 12, 2022, police went to an apartment building at 2824 Landmark Place in Madison to arrest Dotson and saw Dotson in the parking lot transferring items from the trunk of one car to the trunk of another car. As officers approached Dotson, he pulled an item out of his pocket and threw it under a parked vehicle. Officers went under the car and found about two grams of cocaine, and they found $22,000 in a search of his vehicle and $3,560 in his coat pocket, O’Shea said.

After Dotson was arrested, officers executed a search warrant of his apartment at 2824 Landmark Place and found 79 grams of powder cocaine, 163 grams of crack cocaine, and 11 grams of methamphetamine, O’Shea said.

As part of his plea deal, Dotson forfeited the seized cash to the U.S. because it was proceeds from drug trafficking, O’Shea said.

