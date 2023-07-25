A Madison man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he ran from them during a shots fired investigation.
Madison Police were responding to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Gilman Street at 1:40 a.m. when they heard several gunshots. In their search of the area, officers saw a man in an alleyway, who ran from them into a nearby sandwich shop, according to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.
Officers followed the man to a hotel on Johnson Street, where they were able to take him into custody.
Donyell Love,21, was arrested for resisting and a probation hold. Love was also cited in September for pointing a gun at another man.