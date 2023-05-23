A man who was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Saturday night on Madison's North Side called 911 a short time after the crash to report his vehicle had been stolen, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

The call made by Anthony M. Moore, 23, of Madison, was done "in order to cover up his involvement in the crash," Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes said in court.

The complaint charges Moore with homicide by intoxicated driving and hit-and-run causing death for the incident about 8:50 p.m. Saturday in which a woman who was crossing Aberg Avenue at Shopko Drive was killed when she was struck by a vehicle that did not stop at a red light.

Witnesses estimated the vehicle's speed at 50 to 60 mph in an area where the speed limit is 45 mph, the complaint states. A probable cause affidavit also states police reviewed city camera footage from the intersection that captured the crash.

The crash killed Nicole M. McDougal, 40, of Madison, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.

"I just want to say my sister, she was the type of person that, she gave everything," McDougal's sister, who was not identified by name, told Court Commissioner Jason Hanson in court Tuesday. "Whether it left her without, she gave it. And what the court decides today for the amount that is needed to be posted, I think that money can't buy her back and bring her back. I feel like she was left with no options."

After Moore was located, police noticed an odor of marijuana on him, and at one point while being booked into the Dane County Jail, Moore told jail deputies that he might withdraw from the painkiller Percocet while at the jail, the complaint states. Officers also noted he was very sleepy and dozed off at times.

A sample of Moore's blood was drawn at a hospital after he opted for that instead of field sobriety tests, but the results of the blood test were not included in the complaint.

In court, attorney Diana Van Rybroek, appearing with Moore, said evidence of intoxication in the complaint that supports the homicide charge seemed thin, and questioned whether it met the threshold of probable cause.

Hanson said probable cause for the charge was supported by other observations noted in the document, such as Moore's refusal to perform field sobriety tests, his drowsiness when officers located him and the circumstances of the crash itself.

Hanson ordered Moore jailed on $100,000 bail. He will return to court for a preliminary hearing on May 31.

According to the complaint:

After the witnesses saw a black vehicle strike McDougal, police received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Jacobson Avenue. The caller said around 9 p.m. the smashed-up vehicle parked in front of his house and the driver got out and ran.

Police ran the license plate of the vehicle and found it was registered to Moore and his grandmother, who lives about three blocks away in the 700 block of Gannon Avenue.

Around the time that Moore's vehicle was seen parked in front of the Jacobson Avenue home, police noted there had also been a call to 911 in which Moore reported his vehicle as having been stolen. The 911 Center said the call by Moore was made from a location close to the intersection of Jacobson and Home avenues, a half-block from where the damaged vehicle had been left.

When an officer went to the Gannon Avenue address, he saw Moore approach. Another officer who sat with Moore described him as continually yawning and sighing loudly at first, then laughing quietly. He soon fell asleep. One officer noted Moore was unable to stay awake during her contact with him.

At one point, Moore woke up and said, in apparent reference to the victim walking her dog, "What the (expletive) they got a dog out for? What the (expletive)?" Then he started laughing. He fell asleep again and continued to sleep on and off until he was moved to a squad car after about two hours.

At Meriter Hospital, Moore was asked by police if he was willing to perform field sobriety tests, but he asked instead for blood tests, saying, "It will show everything."

Before he was booked into jail later, Moore also made a phone call, telling the person on the other end, "I killed somebody."

