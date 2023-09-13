An intoxicated man was arrested after spitting on officers and kicking a security guard at a local hospital on Sunday night, Madison police reported Wednesday.

The man was at the hospital to visit a patient and became upset and aggressive after hospital security confiscated his alcohol, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man injured himself in the process and as he was being treated for his injuries, he spit on Madison police officers who had responded to the disturbance and kicked a security guard, Fryer said.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on tentative charges of discharging bodily fluids, battery and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Dane County Jail after he was medically cleared, Fryer said.