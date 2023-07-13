An 18-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting death of another man Downtown last month.

Madison police arrested Julius Jones Wednesday afternoon and will refer charges for first-degree intentional homicide following the shooting death of Nicholas G. Taylor-Washington, 20, of Madison, in the early morning hours of June 18, Madison police said in a statement. Jones has not been formally charged as of early Thursday morning, according to online court records.

Taylor-Washington died of “homicidal firearm related trauma” at a local hospital after he was shot near the 600 block of East Dayton Street, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said last month.

The incident was Madison’s seventh homicide this year.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired and recovered nearly 12 bullet casings, police said.

Police said Taylor-Washington or another person in a group he was with may have been targeted in the shooting.

The shooting followed what police described as an uptick in disturbances and fights near State Street between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday, with one report of 100 or 200 people fighting in the area. Police hadn’t determined if the shooting was related to any of those fights.

Police said at least a “couple dozen” people were in the area of East Dayton and Blair Street at the time of the shooting.

States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities #50. Massachusetts #49. Hawaii #48. Rhode Island #47. New York #46. New Jersey #45. Connecticut #44. California #43. Minnesota #42. Nebraska #41. Iowa #40. New Hampshire #39. Washington #38. Wisconsin #37. Vermont #36. Maine #35. Delaware #34. Illinois #33. Virginia #32. Maryland #31. Utah #30. South Dakota #29. Pennsylvania #28. Michigan #27. North Dakota #26. Texas #25. Oregon #24. Florida #23. Ohio #22. North Carolina #21. Colorado #20. Kansas #19. Indiana #18. Idaho #17. Arizona #16. Georgia #15. Nevada #14. Kentucky #13. West Virginia #12. Oklahoma #11. South Carolina #10. Tennessee #9. Arkansas #8. Montana #7. Missouri #6. New Mexico #5. Alabama #4. Wyoming #3. Louisiana #2. Alaska #1. Mississippi