A fire Wednesday on Madison's South Side caused about $200,000 in damage to a home, the Fire Department said Thursday, and while its cause remains uncertain, investigators suspect it was started unintentionally when someone at a nearby bus stop discarded a cigarette.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 2600 block of Badger Lane at 3:30 p.m after multiple witnesses reported “thick black smoke,” the Fire Department said.
Everybody at home at the time got out safely and firefighters also rescued six chickens. Four residents were displaced, the Fire Department said, and they were getting help from the American Red Cross.
Fave 5: Education reporter Olivia Herken shares her favorites stories from 2022
Being back at the Wisconsin State Journal and in Madison has been a joy for me so far. And though I've only been back for a few months, that time has been filled with important stories in K-12 education.
From a busy school referendum cycle to fired principals, here are my top five stories from the year.
After weeks of trying to figure out why a Madison middle school principal was fired, he decided to tell us his side of the story.
Coming from a rural school district myself, it was interesting to dig into how relying on referendums may leave some schools behind.
Madison school custodians were on the front lines during COVID, but left out of support staff raises
Despite keeping schools safe at the peak of the pandemic, Madison custodians were left out of a $5 pay bump given to most support staff.
This was one of my first stories, and it was a warm welcome back to the community.
Cases of RSV and influenza cases have been increasing this season, mingling with COVID all at once — and hitting kids and families the hardest.