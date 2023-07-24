Now that the owner of a troubled Madison lounge has vacated the property, a Dane County judge has approved the city's request to drop a nuisance complaint against the Far East Side business where a man was shot to death in May.

Lush Lounge, located in a small strip mall at 3765 E. Washington Ave., had been accused of selling alcohol without a license at private events it advertised on social media. On May 21, Raheem D. Blue, 32, died after being shot in the business' parking lot following a private event inside. Police said that when they arrived, they found fighting in the parking lot and a "chaotic scene," according to the city's May 30 nuisance complaint.

About two weeks before that, according to the complaint, police say they responded to a dispute at the lounge just before 1 a.m. and found about 20 people in a parking lot.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order to close the business in late May and on Monday signed an order dismissing the case after the city informed the court that Lush's owner, Alisa Mae Davis, had vacated the property.

Davis never filed any response to the city's complaint.

Lush had a liquor license until late October, when it was pulled because Davis failed to correct address information on the license, rendering it invalid, according to the city's complaint. Its first day in business on Sept. 24 ended in a large fight in its parking lot.

It then had a provisional liquor license from the end of October until the end of December, but its application for a permanent license was held up twice — first because Davis is being sued by her former business partner and most recently because of concerns about public safety and operations at the business from the area's City Council representative, police and the city attorney's office.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for the status of the investigation into Blue's murder.

