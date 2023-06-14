Madison has seen a drop in the incidence of gunfire, burglary and car theft, the city's police chief said Wednesday.

The city recorded 71 shots-fired incidents this year compared to 83 by this time in 2022, Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference on Wednesday.

That's a 14.5% decrease and better than the department's goal of reducing gunfire incidents by at least 10%, Barnes noted.

"I do believe that this is related to the fear of crime," the chief said. "When people hear the sound of a gunshot, or they hear about someone who was damaged by a gun or some type of property damage, it really makes you feel like you're not living in a safe city."

This year, nine people were struck by gunfire. Five people accidentally shot themselves and four people shot themselves intentionally, according to data Barnes released on Wednesday.

Madison has long had far less crime than other cities of a similar size.

But since 2017, overall crime in the city has ticked up nearly 12% as the city's population has grown, according to annual reports from Madison police.

Even so, burglaries and car thefts have also fallen considerably in 2023 compared to recent years, Barnes said.

As of the end of May, the city had 269 burglaries. That's a 20%, year-to-date decrease from the average over the last three years of 338.

Vehicle thefts are down 26%, year to date, compared to the last three years, with a total of 181 this year.

Barnes said police continue to find that most stolen vehicles had been left unattended and running or with their keys inside.

"We really believe this is one area we can fix," he said.

Over the last year Madison police have handed out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners, two car makes especially susceptible to theft because of a manufacturing defect.

Barnes said residents can contact police if they'd like a wheel lock.

