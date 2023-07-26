A Fitchburg man was charged Wednesday with attempted homicide for a shooting that happened on Sunday on Madison's South Side.

The shooting in the 2900 block of Coho Street, in which an 18-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, involved a dispute between the man and his former girlfriend, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint charged Phillip L. Walker Jr., also 18, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of felony bail jumping for the incident late Sunday afternoon.

Walker appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered jailed on $250,000 bail. Walker previously had been free on a signature bond after being charged in December with third-degree sexual assault. He was charged later that month with domestic battery.

On June 1, Walker was released on $300 bail after he was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct for his alleged role in an incident for which another man was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, a shooting in Fitchburg on May 29.

According to the complaint:

The victim told police the shooting happened because a woman he dated is angry with him after he recently blocked her on social media. He said he did so because her current boyfriend had sent him a threatening message.

The victim and his cousin told police the two of them were on Coho Street when a car pulled up next to them and a man jumped out of the back seat and pointed a gun at them. The cousin said the man with the gun hit him with it, then fired a gunshot, which was followed by a series of clicking noises, indicating the gun jammed.

The victim told police he recognized people in the car and that and the driver was the woman he had dated.

When police spoke to the woman, she said she had stopped the car to talk with the victim when Walker, who was in the back seat, got out of the car and confronted the victim. She said the victim and his cousin then tried to rob Walker, and that was when Walker shot the victim and punched his cousin.

Later, she told police, Walker seemed to be in shock about what had happened before she dropped him off at an apartment near Fish Hatchery Road.

On Monday, a Madison police SWAT team executed a search warrant at Walker's apartment on High Ridge Trail in Fitchburg and arrested him there. Police found a handgun in the shorts pocket of a woman at the apartment.