Three teenagers were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday.

The chase began when Monona Police were alerted to a stolen Jeep near Pflaum and Stoughton roads at 6:53 p.m. Other agencies joined, including Dane County deputies, who deployed spike strips while the Jeep traveled on the Beltline, according to Madison Police. The Jeep came to a stop on Mineral Point Road, where the suspects abandoned it and fled.

Police found 17-year-old Isaiah D. Christian and 18-year-old Christopher R. Morrissette walking nearby, and arrested both. Christian faces charges of party to a crime operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent and resisting. Morrissette was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent, eluding and resisting.

An unnamed 15-year-old was later arrested by a group of officers who formed a perimeter. He was taken to the Dane County Jail's Juvenile Reception Center.

