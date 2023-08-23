A child custody dispute between a man and a woman who had once been a couple escalated into gunfire Monday night, leaving the woman with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Samuel T. Bonanno, 35, of Madison, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting that began after the two argued about whether Bonanno should have been outside her home in the 200 block of Greenway Cross or should have had contact with their 14-year-old son, who lives there with his mother, according to the complaint.

A witness who was with Bonanno said Bonanno fired a gun at the woman, 33, after the woman punched Bonanno in the face during the argument. Bonanno was still sitting in the passenger seat of the witness' car when he fired the shot, and officers later found a single spent shell casing inside the car.

Bonanno ran from the car, the witness told police, after she refused to drive him away after the shooting. Bonanno was quickly found about three blocks away by a Fitchburg police officer, who arrested Bonanno at gunpoint, the complaint states.

Bonanno appeared Wednesday in court, where Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach set his bail at $300,000, citing the severity of the charge against Bonanno.

According to the complaint:

Before the incident, the boy told police, he had been at the nearby Speedway gas station on Fish Hatchery Road and got into a car with his father and a woman who was driving. He said he was taken from there to his mother's home.

The driver of the car said she had met Bonanno about a week earlier through a website and had been driving around with him and running errands, including at the Speedway, where they picked up the boy.

The boy's mother said Bonanno had threatened her in the past. She said they had been together some years ago for five to seven years. Now, she said, she was "going through a custody battle with him" but had not filed anything in court yet. She said she believes Bonanno is a bad influence on their son.

On Monday, she told police, she had come home and realized her son was not there, so she went outside looking for him. At one point, after going back inside there was a knock on the door and her son was there. She admitted she yelled at him.

She said the boy then walked away and ran to a car parked on the street. The woman went to the car and saw Bonanno in the passenger seat. His window was down, so she walked up and yelled at him, telling him he could not just show up at her home and take their son.

She said she was walking away when she was shot from a distance of 8 to 10 feet.

Her injuries were described as having been caused by a single bullet that passed through each of her thighs.

The boy told police that before the shooting, his mother hit his father in the face with a closed fist, something the driver of the car also told police.

The driver told police that after Bonanno fired the shot, he told her to "Go, go, go," but she told him, "I'm sorry," and "I can't help you."

Bonanno ran away and was spotted by a Fitchburg officer who was on his way to the shooting scene. After confirming a suspect description, the officer stopped his car, got out and drew his gun, telling Bonanno to get on the ground. Bonanno responded, "I don't have anything" before lying down.

Without being asked questions, Bonanno said repeatedly, "I was just trying to get with my kids," "I had guns drawn on me (by police)" and "I did nothing wrong."

He added, "I don't even know what happened to be honest with you. All I know is that I was trying to go home."