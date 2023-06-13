A loaded gun and cocaine were seized when a man was arrested on the South Side on Thursday, Madison police reported Monday.
Officers noticed the man involved in a drug deal around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Park Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The man placed a package inside a vehicle as he ran from police, and police found a loaded gun and drugs, Fryer said.
The man was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Fryer said.
